RSPCA shelter not 'fit for purpose' as environmental concerns delay upgrade

The RSPCA is calling on the ACT government to honour its election promise to fund a new Canberra shelter.
But the ACT government said plans for an improved facility have been held up by environmental concerns.
The chief executive of RSPCA ACT, Michelle Robertson, said the shelter is in need of major upgrades.
"Our infrastructure hasn't been fit for purpose for many, many years, and with every passing year we're just getting further and further behind," she said.
"It is so important that we get that infrastructure so that we can solve problems and do the work that we need to do, instead of just managing the numbers that are coming through our shelter doors."
The ACT branch had a photo display at the Million Paws Walk on May 26, showing images of different shelters around NSW and Victoria.
Ms Robertson said the photos show the lack of infrastructure at the ACT shelter.
The current facility is built to house around 250 animals, but is currently home to more than 350, Ms Robertson said. The shelter was built in the 1960s.
RSPCA ACT is operating out of a facility in Weston, with shipping containers used for additional space.
RSPCA vet Wendy Tassell said it's a challenging environment to work in.
"It does add to the stress quite a lot. The board members when they come in, are pretty surprised," she said.
"There's asbestos, it's just a little house, not a proper set-up."
The shelter even has to house some of the animals in the shipping containers, Ms Tassell said.
"That means you have to modify them with all sorts of ventilation and air conditioning, which makes it more expensive," she said.
The RSPCA facility had to close early on a Wednesday in April due to the high number of kittens that had to be desexed.
Ms Robertson said they need a shelter that is fit for purpose, with a professional vet clinic, educational spaces and animal accommodation.
Their clinic currently only has one operating table, and was not built to be a medical space.
The current facility limits their educational capacity, she said, with uneven surfaces and narrow doorways that prevent the site being accessible to everyone.
ACT Labor had promised before the 2020 territory election it would find a new site for the shelter.
A new site for the RSPCA in Pialligo was discussed in 2022, with the identified land - Block 2 Section 14 Pialligo - used for equestrian activities.
An ACT government spokesperson told The Canberra Times work has been progressing on the site, and they remain committed to delivering the project.
They said that the discovery of threatened species has slowed development of the site.
"The Striped Legless Lizard has been identified as being in the area and we acknowledge the importance of supporting this species' longevity," they said.
"Unfortunately, these environmental processes have delayed the progress of plans for Project Home.
"Minister for City Services Tara Cheyne had a constructive meeting with the RSPCA CEO and members of the Board on May 23 to reiterate this support and to discuss next steps for the project, which was welcomed by those present."
