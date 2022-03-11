news, latest-news,

The ACT government could gift a new site in Pialligo to the RSPCA under a range of options being considered on how the new animal welfare organisation's location will be managed. The proposed site for the facility, which will be run by the RSPCA, is located near Canberra Airport, at the corner of Fairbairn Avenue and Addison Road. City Services Minister Chris Steel said the new site would allow the RSPCA to expand and provide even better animal welfare outcomes. But discussions were continuing with the RSPCA on what form the arrangement for the new facility would take. "There could be a range of different models and we're going to discuss that with the RSPCA. It may, for example, remain in government hands and be provided through a licence; the building may remain in government hands and that might be licensed out to the RSPCA," Mr Steel said. "Or it could be gifted. There's a range of different models and we're just working through what the best outcome for the RSPCA and the territory is." ACT Labor had promised before the 2020 territory election it would find a new site for the RSPCA, which has been located in Weston since the 1960s. The newly identified site - Block 2 Section 14 Pialligo - is presently used for equestrian activities. It is also correctly zoned for an animal shelter. "We've been talking with some of the stakeholders there about the use of the site. The RSPCA facility will only take up a small portion of that site, enabling those activities to continue to occur," Mr Steel said. "We've of course been talking with the airport about their future plans; it isn't directly at the end of the runway. It will still complement the other activities occurring around the Pialligo area." The Kirkpatrick Street site in Weston is zoned for residential development and Mr Steel said its future use would be determined in an estate development planning process. There is no firm timeline for the relocation of the RSPCA shelter to Pialligo, with Mr Steel suggesting on Friday it was still years away. READ ALSO: RSPCA ACT chief executive Michelle Robertson said the charity was "incredibly excited about the new site for a future RSPCA as we expand our organisation to look after more animals and strengthen our education programs about responsible pet ownership". "Canberrans love the RSPCA and we are looking forward to the opportunities and challenges associated with expanding our operations and providing better homes for animals in our care." Ms Robertson said the new site would allow the RSPCA to improve its community outreach work at a site that was more accessible to the public. The government said due diligence work for the Pialligo site had already been completed, including preliminary heritage, environmental and planning studies. Mr Steel said the new site would likely include enclosed kennels and cattery facilities, rather than the outdoor facilities currently in use at Weston. "This will enable us to actually provide better animal welfare outcomes in the new facility," he said.

