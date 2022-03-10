Labor senator Kimberley Kitching dies suddenly
Australian politics is in shock after Labor senator Kimberley Kitching died suddenly, aged 52.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Labor leader Bill Shorten have led tributes to the Victorian senator, who died in Melbourne on Thursday night.
Mr Shorten, a close friend of Senator Kitching, said she suffered a heart problem on Thursday night and died soon after.
"Her passing is an immense loss to Labor and the nation," he said.
Mr Albanese said in his statement that the Labor family was in shock at the tragic news of Senator Kitching's sudden death.
"We have lost one of our own, far too young," he said.
"Kimberley had such a larger-than-life personality that it is tragic that her bright light has gone out far too early."
In a lengthy statement, Mr Morrison said Senator Kitching was a "serious parliamentarian who had a deep interest in Australia's national security".
"She had a passion about Australia's national interest and argued for it," he said.
"She demonstrated that her passion for her country was always greater than any partisan view. She clearly loved her country and it genuinely showed."
"I came to greatly respect the way Senator Kitching approached the issues."
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce described Senator Kitching as "dear person and dear friend".
"I am deeply, genuinely and so terribly upset to hear the tragic news about a dear person and dear friend," the Nationals leader said.
"She was a beautiful woman and this is a tragic loss".
Born in Brisbane, Senator Kitching entered the Federal Parliament in 2016, replacing Stephen Conroy in the upper house. She had yet to be preselected on Labor's Victorian Senate ticket for the upcoming federal election.
Senator Kitching developed a reputation as a strong advocate of human rights and democracy and was known for her hawkish views on China. She recently received a global award recognising her work advocating for a "Magnitsky-style" human rights sanctions regime in Australia.
She is survived by her husband Andrew Landeryou.
To know Kimberley was to be touched not just by her serene intellect but her incredible warmth and vivacity.
