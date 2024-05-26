You can teach old dogs new tricks: meet the men learning to cook up a storm

Seventy-six-year-old Vic Vorobieff lives on his own and on most nights his dinner is something he just zaps in the microwave. He's never really had to cook, of a generation where the kitchen was more of a woman's domain.
"My father was a good cook, actually, but he never passed on any skills, and when I was married my wife did all the cooking," says the retired public servant.
"But I like food. I don't want dinner to be this way."
Today he's making Korean chicken, thighs are being marinated in what will turn into a caramelly sauce; other groups of men are making a spicy slaw as an accompaniment; and there's a team in charge of dessert, a generous trifle of sorts, with chocolate crumbs, macerated berries and a chocolate cream.
The Canberra chapter of Men's Kitchen has gathered for its first meal. There are 10 cooks. Some, like Vorobieff, live on their own; others are married and their wives have suggested it's time to learn some new skills.
One cheeky cook admits he hasn't the courage to tell his wife he's never really liked her cooking after four or so decades of marriage.
Each group has an instructor, some coordinators help with the washing up and make sure everything is going to plan.
It started in 2010 in Narrabeen on Sydney's Northern Beaches as the Men's Carer Cooking Program via NSW Health. In 2015 it went out on its own and became Men's Kitchen and it now runs five kitchens across Sydney. Its vision was to establish safe, supportive and instructive environments for older men to learn cooking skills, while also providing a social outlet for those who might otherwise be isolated.
Don White is the Canberra coordinator, his last job was in aged care, and he hopes there's enough interest in the program here to keep it going. He's keen to attract more cooks, and potential sponsors. At the moment, the coordinators are volunteers and ingredients and the like are barely covered by a small fee. There's a $20 one-time joining fee that also gets you an apron and a cookbook containing more than 100 recipes. The following year, there's an annual membership and the cost of the sessions.
Judging by the first turn out, there'll be some participants back for the next course. You can see the pride in their eyes as they learn new skills: how to peel ginger, how to use a knife, crush chocolate biscuits in a zip-lock bag.
The instructors are on hand to guide them through the recipes, they're just regular home cooks.
One said she wanted to get involved after watching her father struggle to look after himself once her mother died.
"My mother passed away when she was 61," says Christee.
"My father had lived at home, joined the army with National Service out of school and then got married, he never learned to cook for himself.
"I remember when mum died, dad was 64, and he rang me and asked me how to cook pasta, he really had to learn how to cook from scratch. It made me really sad."
But it's all smiles as the team sits down for lunch. They're already talking about what's next on the menu for the session planned for June 12.
