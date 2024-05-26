The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

You can teach old dogs new tricks: meet the men learning to cook up a storm

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seventy-six-year-old Vic Vorobieff lives on his own and on most nights his dinner is something he just zaps in the microwave. He's never really had to cook, of a generation where the kitchen was more of a woman's domain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.