You can teach old dogs new tricks: meet the men learning to cook up a storm

Don White is the Canberra coordinator, his last job was in aged care, and he hopes there's enough interest in the program here to keep it going. He's keen to attract more cooks, and potential sponsors. At the moment, the coordinators are volunteers and ingredients and the like are barely covered by a small fee. There's a $20 one-time joining fee that also gets you an apron and a cookbook containing more than 100 recipes. The following year, there's an annual membership and the cost of the sessions.