The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Forget formal religion, just keep on the sunny side of Life

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
March 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The longer one lives in tranquil and tranquilizing Canberra, the more startling and thrilling Sydney seems for a Canberran when he or she visits that throbbing, broad-shouldered metropolis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.