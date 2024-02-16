The Canberra Times
Just like Biden, even this average Joe has the odd senior moment

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
February 17 2024 - 5:30am
I am 78 and one morning this week I was sitting at my computer reading news of the senile decay of US president Joe Biden, 81, when I discovered I'd dressed with my shorts on back-to-front and inside out.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

