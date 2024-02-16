Just like Biden, even this average Joe has the odd senior moment

It is hard for a rational Australian to think like an NBC-polled American and to imagine that a narcissist-sociopath-moron like Trump is somehow more mentally healthy than a well-meaning dullard like Biden. But mere appearances seem to matter in these things and in his new online piece, The Hologram President, Lee Siegel fancies that while for so many Americans Biden seems to be only a "hologram" of a human being, Trump seems to them to be refreshingly real.