The best adventures are found close to home? Get out of town!

"People abroad are people at play, and the anonymity of being far from home invites disinhibition ... This inevitably means that holidays often provoke our most gluttonous, selfish and ignorant impulses. Camera phones have turned every tourist into a potential chronicler of the profane, meaning that each instance of touristic barbarism is now caught on film. Hence, in a video of a man scratching his initials into the nearly 2000-year-old masonry of the Colosseum or a woman's smiling selfie at Auschwitz, we see all of human perfidy distilled.