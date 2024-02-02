Why I want to punctuate like a girl

But I digress. Gluck, if last weekend he was there in the Opera House in spirit (and I think he was, I'm sure I saw him, his pale-with-horror face luminous in the darkened theatre) would have been oft bewildered. He would have been bemused by Lifschitz's setting of the action in a lunatic asylum (why?) and by Lifschitz's idea that love and death are somehow the same thing (but they're not!), requiring that the production end with Orpheus and Eurydice and all the other lunatics dropping dead.