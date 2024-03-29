The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Secretly envying the bovine tranquillity of newsless lives

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
March 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I do not approve of anything that tampers with natural ignorance. Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit, touch it and the bloom is gone." Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.