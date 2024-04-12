The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

If Joe Biden did what I did last week, he'd be swiftly ridiculed

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
April 13 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The feverish debate over whether elderly Joe Biden and cosmetically mummified Donald Trump are too old and decayed to possibly be capable presidents of the United States has a special piquancy for all of us who are in our antique years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.