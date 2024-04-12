If Joe Biden did what I did last week, he'd be swiftly ridiculed

"In the fifth century BC, Confucius taught that 'When you meet someone older, you must respect and submit to that person's wisdom and power because he must have come across problems you encounter.' But what if he (or she) hasn't? We now live in an age where technological innovation is powered by younger entrepreneurs and creators, while older generations are still struggling with the novelty of AI and the internet. This means that younger generations will now inherit a world fraught with challenges that their elders may barely understand."