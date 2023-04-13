The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Xavier Savage to share Canberra Raiders NSW Cup fullback duties

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders fullback Xavier Savage will share the NSW Cup fullback duties in his return from a broken jaw. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders fullback Xavier Savage will share the NSW Cup fullback duties in his return from a broken jaw. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Raiders young gun Xavier Savage will share the NSW Cup fullback duties as coach Ricky Stuart eases him back from a serious injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.