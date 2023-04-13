Canberra Raiders young gun Xavier Savage will share the NSW Cup fullback duties as coach Ricky Stuart eases him back from a serious injury.
Savage will play his first game of the season in the reserves against St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium on Sunday after breaking his jaw during the pre-season trials.
The 20-year-old was set to assume the mantle this year as the Raiders' first choice No.1 following the return of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to the New Zealand Warriors in the off-season in order to be closer to his young family.
But a clash of heads in Canberra's pre-season trial against Canterbury sidelined the Queenslander for the opening six rounds, with his good mate Sebastian Kris deputising for him in the custodian role.
Savage was named on the wing for the Raiders' NSW Cup side, but could return to the NRL team against the Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga following the bye.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart revealed he will share the fullback duties with Cronulla junior Chevy Stewart, while also spending time on the wing.
Stuart wanted to ease Savage to "find his rhythm again" after a lengthy lay-off at the start of the 2023 season.
Savage emerged as the best young fullback in the NRL last year, playing 19 games for the Green Machine including both their finals - finishing fourth in the NRL for kick return metres last year, despite only making 14 of his appearances at fullback.
"I'm bringing Xavier back into second-grade so he can get some match conditioning and some confidence back," Stuart said.
"After an injury such as a broken jaw coming back into the game is quite a task.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"It will be good for Xavier to get a little bit of confidence and collision back under his belt after an eight-week lay off.
"He'll share the fullback position with Chevy Stewart ... and find his rhythm again."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.