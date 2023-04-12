The welcome return of star players Nick Cotric, Joe Tapine and Jack Wighton slightly overshadowed the comeback of another Canberra Raiders gun this week.
Xavier Savage will play on the wing in the NSW Cup curtain-raiser against the Dragons on Sunday, two months after breaking his jaw in a trial, in what was a massive blow for the Raiders before their NRL season had even begun.
Sidelined for the first six rounds the fullback is finally healthy again, but Savage is being eased back into the fold rather than thrust straight into first-grade where Sebastian Kris has been filling in.
The weekend's match at home will be as much a chance for fans to see Savage in action for the first time this year as it is for coach Ricky Stuart to determine if the 20-year-old is ready to be promoted.
"He's been training good, and back to pretty much full fitness," winger Nick Cotric said, eager to link up with Savage again soon.
"He's got speed. He's real quick so when you have a break it's good to have someone like that with you."
With the Raiders enjoying a bye next week, Savage will get more time to push for selection against the Dolphins in Wagga after the break on April 29 in round nine.
It could be the first match this season where Canberra are able to start their first-choice spine of Savage at fullback, Zac Woolford and Tommy Starling at hooker, Jamal Fogarty at halfback and Jack Wighton at five-eighth.
Like Savage, Cotric was also hit with the injury "bad luck" missing the last four games with a "painful" hamstring injury, but this week he's cleared to make his return and team up with good mate and left-centre Jarrod Croker.
"He killed it last week. To have him back amongst the boys is the best thing ever," Cotric said. "He mean's a lot. Just his experience, having him there. He's a veteran of the game and he brings a lot in his talk."
Cotric comes in on the left while Jordan Rapana's horror head injury flips Albert Hopoate to the right wing for this weekend.
The Raiders will be out to post back-to-back wins, and Cotric believes it can be done after their gritty win in Brisbane.
"It was a great performance by the boys and hopefully we back it up," he said.
"I'll just try to get involved as much as I can, get my hands on the ball early and give it all I've got."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
