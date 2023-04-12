Beloved Canberra Raiders veteran Jarrod Croker is undecided on whether he will play on or retire at the end of this season.
For now he's most motivated to play each week for his kids than he is for rugby league history.
Croker had an impressive game against the Broncos after nearly a year between NRL starts, and now he's back on track to chase down a historic 300th appearance, just seven games short of the milestone.
In heartwarming scenes after the Raiders' upset victory, Croker's son Rory got a hug from dad and a bonus impromptu footy clinic from hooker Zac Woolford on the hallowed Lang Park turf.
Not a bad night out for a footy-obsessed two-year-old.
And it's those sort of memories that Croker is determined to create with his family with little certainty over what lies ahead in his footy career.
"It is motivating," Croker told The Canberra Times ahead of the Raiders' clash against the Dragons on Sunday where the co-captain is set to play his 294th game.
"It's nice to see Rory over the fence at the end of the game and I've seen all the boys growing up with their kids too.
"Even someone like 'Germ' [Woolford], he said he remembered his dad [Simon] bringing him onto Suncorp Stadium and he just wanted to play with Rory.
"Rory loves Zac, Frawls, Jacko, Papa, and all the boys - he knows them all."
Currently in the final year of his Raiders contract, as Croker said post-game in Brisbane, he's wanting to soak up every minute of each game as if it's his last.
With the depth in the outside backs at the Raiders - when they're all healthy, that is - the next generation of Canberra centres are certainly putting their hand up.
But Croker has not yet considered what might happen next year and beyond, whether that be a contract extension, retirement, or taking up an opportunity at another club.
"I haven't looked that far into anything," the 32-year-old said.
"This is the last year on contract. The way the game is, pulling up sore and all that, it's going to be about how I keep going over the next six to 10 weeks and how the body is feeling.
"But so far, so good. I haven't thought about next year or retirement yet.
"I feel good, I'm enjoying the footy and that's all I can do for now. So I'm not sure what the options are yet."
Croker can't even bring himself to contemplate running out in game 300 "until 299".
"I didn't think for a long, long time if I'd get to 293, so I can't be looking any further than 294 now," he said. "It'd be very special but it's a long way away."
Croker's status as a future club legend is all but sealed regardless of whether he plays next season or reaches his 300th game, with the Goulburn product who made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2009 held in the highest regard at the Raiders.
Coach Ricky Stuart revealed after the win in Brisbane that the team practically demanded he pick Croker having finally overcome persistent injury setbacks in the past three seasons.
The centre didn't let the Raiders down either.
Taking on goal-kicking duties in his return, Croker was a perfect four-from-four to boot, he made three tackle breaks and 58 total metres in attack, and in defence he didn't miss a single tackle lined up against star Bronco Kotoni Staggs.
Croker also took a few heavy hits and bounced back up like he was 18 again.
"I was pretty gassed by the end of it, but I wasn't the only one calling for the pickle juice," he said. "There was a fair bit of cramp going on.
"Hopefully I'll be a bit better for the run this week. It was fast, it was a psychical game but it didn't surprise me too much. It was just good to be back out there."
This week Croker is most excited to see the return of Raiders trio Joe Tapine (wife's birth), Jack Wighton (suspension) and Nick Cotric (hamstring injury) - particularly the latter two, with whom he's linked up with down that left edge for many tries over the years.
"This weekend will be the first game I play with Jacko in two years," Croker said.
"I haven't played with my old mate in a while and that adds a spring in my step having someone like him playing next to you. It's good for both of us."
Despite the rocky start to the season for the Raiders, Croker has no doubt this squad can go all the way whether he's part of that ride til the end or not.
"We were in a similar if not worse situation last year," he said.
"So if we put in a good performance this weekend at home and get the two points with a bye coming up, all of a sudden it's a different ballgame."
What their Brisbane triumph proved was the Raiders can square up with the best in the competition and come out on top, and Croker wants to see that winning mentality continue from here on out.
"We shouldn't have our backs against the wall to get us going, but it seems to pull us into gear sometimes," he said.
"Desire and commitment beats any talent. It's certainly in us.
"To have that underneath the hood, knowing that's what we can bring, it should be the standard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.