The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

NRL: Jordan Rapana leads Canberra Raiders to upset over Brisbane Broncos despite sickening blow

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 8 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana left the field after a sickening blow ended his night. He starred with two tries and great defence. Picture Getty Images
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana left the field after a sickening blow ended his night. He starred with two tries and great defence. Picture Getty Images

If Jordan Rapana was rocks last week, this week he was a finely polished diamond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.