Jack Wighton's Canberra Raiders teammates have backed the star five-eighth becoming the latest inclusion in the $1 million club.
The Raiders have offered the 30-year-old a $4.4 million, four-year deal after he knocked back an option for next year and instead decided to test the open market.
Redcliffe Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett was reportedly set to meet with Wighton, having also said he valued the representative playmaker as worth more than $1 million per season.
It would see the World Cup winner join the likes of Nathan Cleary, Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Moses and become the first member of the Green Machine to earn a seven-figure salary.
Wighton's Raiders halves partner Jamal Fogarty rattled off a list of reasons why he'd be worth that big a chunk of money.
Dally M and Clive Churchill medals. World Cup winner with Australia. State of Origin winner with NSW.
With Wighton serving the final game of his two-game suspension, Fogarty will partner Brad Schneider in the Canberra halves for their clash against ladder-leading Brisbane at Lang Park on Saturday night.
"He's done everything in the game - he's a Dally M and Clive Churchill [winner], he's won a World Cup, he's won Origins, the only thing he hasn't won is a premiership," Fogarty said.
"Whatever the club's willing to pay him then I think he's entitled to it. He's done everything in the game so I don't see why not.
"Whatever him and his family decide to do me and my family will support them.
"We've got a great friendship off the field here and they've made us so comfortable down here, so whatever Jacko and his family decide we're always there to support them no matter what."
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead similarly backed his five-eighth as one of the best players in the game - and worthy of the $1 million mark.
He also hoped Wighton would extend his time in lime green and finish his career as a one-club Canberra player.
Wighton's been at the Green Machine since he was a junior and has played all of his 224 NRL games for the club
"Definitely. He's been massive for this team. He's done everything in the game so deserves everything he gets," Whitehead said.
"I hope he does stay here because he's a massive part of the club and the organisation here and what he brings to the team is massive, but it's down to him and his family at the end of the day - what they decide what's best for them in the future."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
