The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders back Jack Wighton as million-dollar man

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton's teammates have backed him to be worth more than $1 million per season. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Jack Wighton's teammates have backed him to be worth more than $1 million per season. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jack Wighton's Canberra Raiders teammates have backed the star five-eighth becoming the latest inclusion in the $1 million club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.