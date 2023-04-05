The Canberra Raiders' games record holder has backed Jarrod Croker to have an immediate impact in his comeback as he edges closer to becoming just the second player in club history to reach 300 NRL games.
The Raiders have given fans more to jeer than cheer about so far this season, but the return of cult hero Croker is something everyone can get behind.
The centre has a tough gig in his first appearance in the senior side in nearly a year.
Not only has coach Ricky Stuart chosen him to be captain ahead of Elliott Whitehead, the 32-year-old also faces an away trip against the ladder-leaders.
Saturday night the undefeated Brisbane Broncos await the Raiders in what will be Croker's 293rd NRL game, kick-starting his previously stagnant mission to reach his milestone 300th.
The legend he stands to join in the history books should he reach that mark is Jason Croker, a fellow Goulburn lad with distant family ties who played 318 games over 15 years at the club.
The 50-year-old former second-rower is impressed at the longevity Croker has had in modern rugby league, and like many of the Green Machine faithful he's just proud to see the headgear-wearing centre back in the NRL.
"Jarrod was coming up the grades when I was finishing up. The amount of stuff he's achieved is pretty special," Jason Croker said.
"He's only had the injuries in the back-end of his career which is disheartening, but hopefully he still can crack the 300 record because he's such a good fella.
"You just don't know how long you can last in this game.
"Even the last five years how quick the game has changed is ridiculous. It can outgrow you fast."
Persistent, agonising injury setbacks in recent years have put multiple hurdles in front of Croker after more than a decade as one of the Raiders' most reliable performers.
But without complaint the veteran has been patiently plugging away in NSW Cup this season, biding his time, waiting for another shot.
"It says a lot about a bloke," Jason Croker said.
"That's why he's still about.
"If he was pig-headed or a pain in the arse he wouldn't be around because they wouldn't tolerate it."
Now Croker has been called up, he joins a team fighting to lift themselves off the canvas following a 41-point shellacking last week to Penrith and their fourth defeat of the season.
No-one's expecting him to be the answer to all Canberra's problems and deliver them a win single-handedly, but who knows what his presence might inspire from teammates when they enter the Brisbane cauldron.
"Jarrod's got his chance now so maybe it can lift everyone and they can get a win because it's not been one of the better starts," Jason Croker said.
"It's certainly not going to be easy up there.
"They've got to stay in the game, and have an arm wrestle to keep it a nice and close contest."
Harley Smith-Shields made way for Croker in the Raiders line-up this week after the youngster returning from injury has battled in his return to first grade this season.
Brad Schneider will also step in for Matt Frawley after the five-eighth standing in for the suspended Jack Wighton broke his hand against the Panthers.
The only other change made in the team was a swap that put Corey Horsburgh into the starting 13, and Corey Harawira-Naera to the bench.
The Broncos have kept an unchanged 17 that have helped them get off to a hot start - five straight wins equalling their best start to a season since 1998.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
