The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Legend backs Jarrod Croker to 'lift' struggling Canberra Raiders in Brisbane

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders' games record holder has backed Jarrod Croker to have an immediate impact in his comeback as he edges closer to becoming just the second player in club history to reach 300 NRL games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.