The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'The players took over': Josh Papali'i hopes review sparks Canberra Raiders' NRL resurgence

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Papali'i is adamant Canberra can turn their season around. Picture by Karleen Minney
Josh Papali'i is adamant Canberra can turn their season around. Picture by Karleen Minney

Josh Papali'i reckons sometimes the Canberra Raiders are unlucky with a call or just the bounce of the ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.