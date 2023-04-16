A new stadium in Canberra City would help the capital compete for some of the biggest sporting events, Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said.
In an interview with the ABC, he said the role of the Brumbies in the national rugby circuit was important enough to justify more international rugby being played in the capital.
Mr Jones, who visited Canberra over the weekend as he puts together a team for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, said a new stadium would also be a "fantastic step" for the capital city.
A new stadium would allow Canberra to compete for the biggest sporting events in the country, slotting into an already competitive playing field, he said.
He said the current stadium in Bruce was "dated".
"I was just in Townsville four or five weeks ago and the stadium up there is fantastic. You need that to attract big games," he told the ABC.
"When the stadium is in the city, it creates a whole [atmosphere] about the games and about the sport that night; people are in pubs."
READ MORE:
The federal government has also urged ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr to seriously consider a Civic stadium and convention centre in the city and develop a proposal for Commonwealth funding.
"The frustrating thing is that there's not a lot of recognition of the regional hub that we are," Senator Pocock said of the lack of investment in Canberra late last year.
Instead, the ACT government is looking to revamp the current Canberra Stadium.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.