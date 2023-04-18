The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We want Jarrod to play': Canberra Raiders players call for Jarrod Croker to stay

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders leadership group still wants co-captain Jarrod Croker in the starting 13. Picture Getty Images
The Raiders leadership group still wants co-captain Jarrod Croker in the starting 13. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders' leadership group is solving one piece of the outside-back puzzle that's giving coach Ricky Stuart headaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.