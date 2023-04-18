The Canberra Raiders' leadership group is solving one piece of the outside-back puzzle that's giving coach Ricky Stuart headaches.
They still want co-captain Jarrod Croker in the 13.
Canberra's senior players went to Stuart two weeks ago and suggested Croker - and his now 294 NRL games of experience - be brought into a struggling backline to help bolster it.
His return coincided with the Raiders' back-to-back wins over Brisbane and St George Illawarra - the first time they've strung two wins in a row this year.
The Raiders have been better defensively, keeping both the Broncos and the Dragons to 14 points apiece.
That's compared with leaking 27 points per game over the preceding five rounds.
Raiders young gun Hudson Young said they still wanted Croker in the side because of the calming effect he's had on what was previously a young group of outside backs.
The return of fullback Xavier Savage from a broken jaw and winger Jordan Rapana from concussion could lead to a Canberra backline reshuffle.
Sebastian Kris has been deputising at fullback for Savage and he could return to a role in the centres - or even on the wing.
They do look set to lose Nick Cotric (hamstring) for their next game - against the Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga on Saturday week.
"We're really gifted in the outside backs, but we all spoke as a leadership [group] and we want Jarrod to play," Young said.
"As long as he's out there, he just brings a calm, cool head and we've seen the last two weeks he's defensively been massive for us.
"He went away and worked really hard - obviously he's had a few injuries and that, it gave him time to sit back and work on what he needed to work on.
"It's a credit to him how resilient he's been and to be able to come back and perform at the highest level again, and show everyone he can still do it."
Young pointed towards the Green Machine almost going through the entire first half without conceding a try in the 20-14 win over the Dragons on Sunday as evidence of the defence improvement they've shown since Croker's return.
Dragons winger Tautau Moga's 39th-minute was the only score of the first half.
It was just Croker's third game in the past two seasons, with knee and shoulder injuries threatening to end his career within sight of his 300-game milestone.
"It's been really good. Obviously only the one lapse there with 10 seconds to go in the first half," Young said.
"I think Jarrod's been a massive help coming in. He's got calm decisions and he's played 290-odd games so it's nothing new to him."
Young scored what turned out to be the match-winning try against the Dragons - something that's becoming a regular feat for him, having previously done it against Cronulla as well.
He continued to show he's a well-rounded player, turning his one-on-one strip into an 80-metre, tear-away try.
The 24-year-old also forced a Dragons goal-line dropout with a well-weighted grubber in-goal.
"It's just of those things that happened - we've got a call for that. I looked up and had 80m to go. I was stuffed after it," Young said.
"I tried to dive early because I didn't know how far someone was behind me.
"I just try to build my game off effort and hard work so getting rewarded like that is just one of those little one-per-center type things.
"The more chances I can put myself in the picture for the better."
Young will return home to Newcastle during the Raiders' bye week to catch up with family and friends.
Then he'll return to the capital focussed on avenging their round-two loss to the Dolphins.
The Raiders led 12-6 at half-time and the scores were locked at 14-all with less than three minutes to go before they went down by six points.
It was part of the Dolphins' dream start to life in the NRL, winning their opening three games in the competition.
"We will be mate. They've been strong the whole season," Young said.
"We owe them one, they had one up on us at Dolphins so we'll be firing after the bye ready to go."
NRL ROUND NINE
April 29: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
