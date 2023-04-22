The ACT Brumbies have sent a warning to their Super W rivals after a dominant victory over the Western Force in Perth.
The side will enter next week's semi-finals full of confidence after climbing from fifth to third with the 45-27 win. The Brumbies will drop to fourth if the Fijiana Drua defeat the Queensland Reds on Sunday afternoon but are guaranteed a place in the finals.
The Force struck back soon after and entered the sheds with a sliver of hope after ACT prop Iris Verebalavu was sent to the sin bin late in the first half for a high tackle.
The visitors, however, quickly extended their lead when Kate Holland crossed in the 44th minute to make it 42-7.
While leading by 35, the Brumbies still had to work hard throughout the second half to close out the contest.
The Force crossed for three tries in the space of 11 minutes to make it 42-22 and with all the momentum threatened to run over the top over their rivals.
ACT eventually weathered the storm before a late penalty goal put the result beyond doubt and secured a place in the semi-finals.
"It's really exciting," fullback Ashlea Bishop told Stan Sport. "We've done really well to build throughout the season. We're bringing our best now, so it's really good."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The Brumbies Super W program underwent an overhaul in the off-season after Wallaroos assistant coach Fava was appointed the new head coach.
The club legend quickly went to work establishing a new style of play and drafted in a host of new players from the ACT, Riverina and Sydney.
While it took time for the team to fully hit their straps, the early signs were positive in a round-one loss to the Drua in Nadi.
The Brumbies then pushed the Waratahs all the way in round two before falling to the Reds in Brisbane.
A seven-point win over the Rebels kept the team's finals hopes alive and they delivered on their potential in Perth.
The Brumbies will have an anxious wait to find out the severity of a leg injury suffered by star prop Amy Rule. The New Zealand World Cup winner has been instrumental in her side's charge to the top four.
ACT BRUMBIES 45 (Jay Huriwai 2, Biola Dawa, Siokapesi Palu, Faitala Moleka, Kate Holland tries, Faitala Moleka 6 conversions, 1 penalty goal) bt WESTERN FORCE 27 (Martha Mataele 2, Angel Schwencke, Trilleen Pomare, Lynn Koelman tries, Nicole Ledington 1 conversion) at Perth.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.