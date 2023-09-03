The applications have been submitted and the waiting game has begun.
With the deadline for proposals to join the new National Second Tier competition closing on Monday, semi-professional clubs around Australia must now hope they have done enough to earn a place in the league.
Twenty-six clubs were invited to make submissions after earlier indicating their interest in featuring in the new league, nine have publicly announced their bids.
Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United were the sole ACT teams in the mix ahead of Monday's deadline, with the former confirming their submission. Gungahlin United did not respond to requests for comment.
The clubs must beat out the likes of Sydney powers APIA Leichhardt and Sydney Olympic, and Victoria's Avondale FC and South Melbourne for a place in a competition ranging from 10-16 teams.
"Our club is ready to step up and compete at a higher level of football," Canberra Croatia president Tony Vidovic said. "We've always wanted to do that in our history. Whatever is available, we'll go for it.
"Football is in our DNA and there's been a lack of top-quality football in Canberra so we think we deserve to be there."
A national second division has been on the agenda for years, with many clubs viewing it as the missing link between the A-League and the community game.
The project, however, has been held up by a host of issues, including finances, internal politics and COVID.
Football Australia finally started the process in February and hopes to have the league up and running for the 2024 season.
There are increasing concerns this is not a realistic time frame as the selection process drags on. Given it's now September, teams are running out of time to secure sponsors, recruit players and establish training programs before a March kickoff.
Instead, some clubs involved in the process view 2025 as a more realistic start date.
The ultimate goal is to establish a second tier competition with promotion and relegation to the A-League, however Football Australia chief executive James Johnson revealed an alternate structure is on the cards in a statement during the week.
Rather than a traditional 10-team league, the organisation is considering a Champions League-style format featuring the top sides from the state and territory competitions.
Such an event has previously been held as a knockout tournament at the end of the respective National Premier Leagues seasons.
While a traditional league is preferred, the alternate format would be simpler, cheaper and easier to implement at short notice.
"As we advance, our commitment is to the future of Australian football," Johnson said. "Whether we finalise on the conventional league structure or adopt the 'Champions League' model, our vision remains clear - to elevate the stature of football in Australia."
The developments come on a stunning Sunday afternoon for Canberra Croatia's men and women's sides.
Stephen Domenici scored six goals to help the men secure a place in the finals with an 8-1 demolition of fierce rivals Canberra Olympic in the last game of the season. The teams will face off again in next week's semi-final.
Tatum Mazis scored in the 85th minute to salvage a point as the Croatia women drew 4-4 with West Canberra Wanderers.
Men's NPL: Canberra Croatia 8 bt Canberra Olympic 1; Monaro 6 bt Tuggeranong United 2; O'Connor 3 bt Tigers FC 0; Gungahlin United 8 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0.
Women's NPL: Canberra Croatia 4 drew with West Canberra Wanderers 4; Belconnen United 2 bt ANU 0; Tuggeranong United 1 bt Canberra United Academy 0.
