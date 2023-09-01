It didn't take long for the Wallabies to realise the magnitude of the World Cup when the team bus pulled up at their training base in Saint-Étienne on Thursday.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of French rugby fans had turned out to watch the team train. Not a match, an open training session.
It's a sign of things to come, the host-nation swept up in World Cup fever before the tournament has begun.
Amid it all, however, one key figure is missing. ACT skipper Allan Alaalatoa.
The prop's World Cup dream was shattered when his Achilles ruptured during Australia's Bledisloe Cup loss to the All Blacks.
Instead of preparing for the tournament, Alaalatoa is moving around on a scooter and looking at up to a year on the sidelines.
While many players would struggle to process the emotions of such a devastating blow, the 29-year-old is determined to see the positives in the situation.
Alaalatoa's wife gave birth to twins in May to go with their two-year-old daughter and Allan has made the most of the time together.
"From a rugby perspective, I tried to do everything from an individual and team perspective to be in the World Cup and to win the World Cup," he said. "But if I was to go to the World Cup, I'd be away from my family.
"I'd be sad being away from my family. Now I get the opportunity to be at home with my kids but also the sad feeling of not going to the World Cup. It's tough, but it's also a blessing in terms of being with my family. One thing you don't get back is time. I'm going to be here the rest of the year to see my kids grow and watch them learn new things."
Alaalatoa cut a dejected figure as he sat on the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground turf. The anguish was written all over his face.
The prop, whose night had started so positively when he led the Wallabies out for the second time in his career, knew the dream was over.
"When it happened on the field, the first thing I thought was 'that's my year done'," Alaalatoa said. "On the cart on the way off I took a moment to breathe in the atmosphere, I looked around the stadium and soaked it all up because I knew it was the last time I'd get that opportunity for a while."
The prop played at the 2019 World Cup and has a contract through to the 2027 edition on home soil. At 29, he should make it to that tournament but Eddie Jones' recent selections show nothing is certain.
Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper were shock omissions as the coach turned his eye to the future.
While 2027 is the long-term goal, Alaalatoa is currently focused on Australia's quest for an unlikely World Cup after an 0-5 lead in to the tournament.
"You can see the growth in the boys," he said. "We understand a loss is a loss and is not good enough but what we're doing's working and we need to do it for longer.
"The most important thing is trying to keep as many boys as we can on the field. If everyone is on deck, that'd be huge."
After spending the initial weeks post-injury with his family in Sydney, the ACT skipper has returned to Canberra and is following a detailed program set out by his surgeon and Brumbies support staff.
The Wallabies have been struck by a spate of Achilles ruptures, five players tearing the tendon in the past 12 months.
Taniela Tupou, Quade Cooper, Rob Leota and Harry Johnson-Holmes all tore their Achilles last year.
Tupou returned eight months after rupturing his Achilles in November and is in the Wallabies World Cup squad. It didn't take long for Alaalatoa to reach out to his teammates.
"I know a lot of props who have done it," he said. "It's a common injury so I'm trying to get their feedback.
"I'll be running fine but that's not what really matters, it's more doing my job and transferring my weight in the scrum. That's the one I'll have to be cautious of."
Alaalatoa will meet with his surgeon next week and hopes to start weight-bearing later this month. He will also receive a clearer picture of the path forward.
While the typical return to play period is six to nine months, some athletes have taken as long as 12 months to complete their comeback from an Achilles rupture.
"These injuries take a toll on you mentally," Alaalatoa said.
"You think the finish line is so far away when you're training and those different challenges pop up. I've been noting down the different challenges I'll face on the long journey."
The best-case scenario is to return early in the Brumbies Super Rugby campaign. Tupou's timeline suggests a mid-season return.
Alaalatoa must balance the desire to return to the field as soon as possible with the need to avoid re-injuring the Achilles and delaying the process significantly.
"I should be back before the finish of the Super Rugby season," he said. "It will be about nine or 10 months, maybe a bit longer. It's making sure I do everything smartly and don't rush so it doesn't happen again."
Tighthead props Rhys van Nek and Sefo Kautai will likely have to step up, as they did late in the season when Alaalatoa missed three games with a calf strain.
Whether Brumbies officials bolster their stocks with a new recruit will be determined in the lead up to Christmas as they monitor the skipper's recovery.
For the moment, ACT coach Stephen Larkham has challenged his props to ensure the team is well-placed when Alaalatoa returns.
"The most important thing is we get to the finals and have our best players on the field in finals," Larkham said.
