The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Injured ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa backs Wallabies World Cup hopes

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It didn't take long for the Wallabies to realise the magnitude of the World Cup when the team bus pulled up at their training base in Saint-Étienne on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.