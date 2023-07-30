The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatao to miss Rugby World Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dejected Allan Alaalatoa is taken from the field during Saturday's loss to the All Blacks. Picture Getty Images
A dejected Allan Alaalatoa is taken from the field during Saturday's loss to the All Blacks. Picture Getty Images

ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa will miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the majority of the 2024 Super Rugby season after rupturing his Achilles during Saturday's loss to New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.