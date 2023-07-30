ACT Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa will miss the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the majority of the 2024 Super Rugby season after rupturing his Achilles during Saturday's loss to New Zealand.
The injury occurred during a scrum late in the first half and the look on the prop's face immediately revealed the severity of the injury.
Alaalatoa was taken from the field on a medicab and faces a six- to nine-month recovery following the Achilles injury in a major blow for the Wallabies and Brumbies. It can take some players up to 12 months to return to the field.
Australia's front row stocks are already lean, with Taniela Tupou suffering a rib injury in his first game back from a ruptured Achilles.
Angus Bell was impressive on Saturday night but is also in the early days of a comeback from a serious foot injury and was seen clutching at his foot during the clash.
Alaalatoa, who will undergo surgery, is the fifth Wallaby to suffer a serious Achilles injury in the past year, Quade Cooper and Rob Leota also recently returning to the field following extended stints on the sidelines.
The latest rupture came on a forgettable night in Melbourne in which Australia fell 38-7 to the All Blacks in front of nearly 84,000 fans at the MCG.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones delivered supporters another blow after the match when he revealed Michael Hooper's calf injury was more serious than first thought.
The co-captain is now at risk of missing the World Cup and will not feature in Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin.
"I'm saying that he's got a serious injury and when you've got a serious injury there are deadlines and we need to find out the deadline," Jones told reporters.
"When you've got a calf injury, sometimes you don't know how quickly it can recover."
Jones is already battling a growing injury ward, outside centre Len Ikitau racing the clock to be fit for the World Cup after fracturing his scapula in the loss to Argentina.
The coach must weigh up whether to take players battling injury to France or leaving his top stars at home. The final squad will be named after next week's clash with the All Blacks.
In positive news, Andrew Kellaway made a solid return from a hamstring injury while Tom Hooper was impressive in his first match since hurting his shoulder against South Africa.
Alaalatoa, however, faces the prospect of a long rehabilitation process and could remain sidelined until May.
If that's the case, he will return for the final weeks of the Super Rugby season before the Wallabies' Test series likely against Wales.
The prop will turn 30 in January and recently signed a four-year contract extension to stay at the Brumbies until 2027. The deal takes in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027 that will take on even greater importance following the disappointment of missing this year's edition.
