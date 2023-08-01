The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Brumbies weighing up options after Allan Alaalatoa's Achilles rupture

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa faces a lengthy recovery after rupturing his Achilles during the Wallabies' loss to New Zealand. Picture Getty Images
Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa faces a lengthy recovery after rupturing his Achilles during the Wallabies' loss to New Zealand. Picture Getty Images

The ACT Brumbies will monitor the early stages of Allan Alaalatoa's recovery from an Achilles rupture before deciding if an SOS is needed for a replacement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.