The ACT Brumbies will monitor the early stages of Allan Alaalatoa's recovery from an Achilles rupture before deciding if an SOS is needed for a replacement.
The skipper underwent surgery on Sunday night after suffering the injury during the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup loss in Melbourne.
Alaalatoa faces a recovery period of six to nine months, however some athletes have taken up to a year to return from an Achilles rupture.
The prop's surgery was carried out by the same surgeon who operated on Quade Cooper and Taniela Tupou last year, the pair returning to the field in around eight months.
A best-case scenario would see the 29-year-old return early in the Brumbies' campaign, however it's more likely he won't be back on the field until later in the season.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said the team will wait until Alaalatoa commences his rehab before mapping out a plan for 2024.
"We're largely driven by the early stages of the rehab program and how he responds," Larkham said.
"Everything's variable. It's not going to be a perfect science so we'll wait and see how he responds to the early stage of rehab.
"In terms of the season, we'll make that decision a little bit down that track. He could be out for the whole season, he could be out for less than half the season so in terms of getting some coverage, we'll wait and see. It could just be coverage for the pre-season, or it could actually be the whole season."
The team currently has Sefo Kautai and Rhys van Nek on the books, with James Slipper boasting the ability to play on both sides of the ball.
Tom Ross was released at the end of the season but will remain with the squad until the October tour of Japan.
While the prop is continuing to train with the Brumbies, club officials are yet to speak to him about staying on for another season.
Ross is currently in negotiations with a number of teams and is expected to finalise a deal in the next few weeks. It's unlikely the Brumbies will offer him a new deal unless it quickly becomes clear Alaalatoa will miss the entire season.
If the prop's recovery progresses ahead of schedule, the club will likely look to the youngsters in the academy as cover through the early weeks of the campaign.
Ross recognises an opportunity could emerge, but is not waiting for a phone call that may never come.
"I was pretty devastated watching Allan go down," Ross said. "He's worked so hard to get to the World Cup, it's just heartbreaking. I'm not too worried about what's happening next year, I'm just gutted for Al. He's been an integral part of the Wallabies squad and I've been lucky enough to play with him."
While the Brumbies map out a long-term plan, the Wallabies are focused on the short-term challenge of replacing Alaalatoa.
Fellow tighthead Taniela Tupou is under a cloud after injuring his ribs on Saturday, with Pone Fa'amausili and Zane Nonggorr the back up options. Slipper may also be asked to switch sides, as he did when Tupou left the field.
"This isn't the first time this has happened in the Wallabies and we've got boys that can step up," hooker Dave Porecki said. "Previously we might not have had that depth. Now we've got three or four in each position that are looking to have a crack.
"Whatever happens this week in terms of selection, the boys will be ready to go."
