The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'Shocked' ACTAS cycling star Lauren Bates a star on the rise after Youth Commonwealth Games

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glenn Doney thinks "shocked" might be a fair way to sum up how protege Lauren Bates felt as she flew home with five medals in her baggage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.