Canberra Croatia coach Dean Ugrinic says Football Australia has finally answered the capital's desire for elite-level soccer after two Canberra clubs made it to the next stage of the second-tier nomination process.
Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United are two of the 26 teams left bidding for a spot in the newly developed national second-tier competition after surviving the first cut on Wednesday.
Canberra is also bidding for an A-League Men's licence, with officials in the process of trying to find financial backers for the team.
Ugrinic said having a second-tier presence was crucial to developing the game in Canberra.
"There is a large football community here that's crying for football at the elite level, and thankfully Football Australia is finally recognising that and delivering," Ugrinic said.
"It appears that they recognise that the ACT is a region that has potential to produce and bring football to the next level."
Gungahlin president Neil Harlock is determined to see an ACT side join the second division competition.
"The biggest thing is that whilst an ACT side wants to be there in year one, if it's not there I can tell you it won't stop Gungahlin United from continuing to pursue that avenue to be on the national stage," Harlock said.
Gungahlin and Canberra Croatia were the only ACT teams to submit applications to join the Football Australia initiative, which has a view to creating A-League Men's promotion and relegation in the future to spark more interest.
Teams still in the running will go through the next phase of the selection process this month. They will then be assessed in July before final recommendations are made in September or October.
"It's not a surprise to me to be honest [that Gungahlin and Croatia are in the running], both clubs are very strong in their approach, in their history, in their beliefs, and in their football philosophy, so it's a good sign," Harlock said.
"We said from the outset that the ACT needs a pathway to the A-League, and it gives young players a pathway to pursue their ambitions and dreams."
Ugrinic believes the A-League needs a new form of life injected into the competition in order for it to grow any further, which he says may come via promotion and relegation.
"For football in Australia it just needs that bit more excitement to bring people in, more players, coaches, physios, and fans to generate that excitement," Ugrinic said.
"You only need to look at other leagues around the world to see promotion and relegation adds so much excitement to the various leagues around the world."
Although it is very early into the selection process, Ugrinic is confident that Canberra Croatia will be selected to join the second-tier competition.
"I think in terms of being able to compete at that particular level in all aspects; financial, governance, grassroots, infrastructure, I firmly believe we have a very good chance of being selected," Ugrinic said.
