At least two private investors have reached out to the ACT government to flag their interest in the capital's stadium saga and their willingness to commit to a funding partnership for an entertainment precinct in Civic.
The Canberra Times can reveal there is renewed investment interest in a convention centre and stadium project in the city, which has been backed by leading sporting, tourism, business and hospitality bodies.
It's unclear if ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has raised those opportunities in conversations with federal government officials as he pushes ahead with his vision to redevelop the AIS precinct at Bruce.
But it is believed multiple interested parties have emerged and they are willing to fund part of the project, similar to the arrangement in Hobart where the government expects to generate $85 million from a public-private partnership.
Barr is hoping to end the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the future of Canberra Stadium in the coming months by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Sports Commission.
That move is the source of tension among the Civic project supporters, who are concerned the city is being overlooked for a convention centre and stadium deal for an easier option at Bruce.
Barr and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were presented with a blueprint for the governments to work together last year with the aim of "realising the national capital plan" of a thriving city precinct.
It was hoped it would help end a 14-year stadium stalemate by providing a transparent and clear way forward to build a business case for the project.
Instead, Barr has been locked in meetings with sports commissions officials and the parties are close to reaching a deal, which will also see Venues Canberra take over operational duties of a reopened AIS Arena.
The future of the AIS is set to form part of an inquiry into "promoting the capital" in the coming months, but the submissions won't delay the ACT's plan to strike a deal before the territory budget in June.
Asked if the ACT should delay the deal until the end of the inquiry, Member for Canberra Alicia Payne said: "No, though it is of course likely to come up in submissions. The committee will investigate all submissions it receives in good faith."
A new stadium - either refurbished at Bruce, a new one at Bruce or a revival of the city plan - appears to be at least a decade away and the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders are concerned about the impact on their fans at an ageing venue.
"It's very disappointing [that nothing has happened], but it is to be expected," said Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
"I haven't been saying anything publicly because I don't believe there's any interest from our government in building a stadium.
"I also understand money has to be put into health and education, and for me NDIS is very important. But I'm in the business of sport. I think it's embarrassing not to have a stadium up to the standards of those built today.
"I feel as though sport just gets paid lip service when it pulls a lot of our community together here in Canberra, and even nationally."
Almost 20,000 Raiders fans are expected to brave cold conditions to watch the Green Machine play the Parramatta Eels on Saturday night.
Almost all of the limited undercover seating has been sold and corporate facilities are full.
"You only have to look at what happened over the weekend [at Magic Round] in Brisbane. Sport is a very important part of a lot of people's lives and we would feel a huge benefit here in Canberra with a modern stadium. We haven't got that modernised stadium like other cities," Stuart said.
"Because I'm in the business of sport I want the best for our corporate people, our members our fans and sporting teams. I just don't know how sustainable our major sporting teams will be here in Canberra in the future if we don't get a stadium.
"I'm passionate about Canberra having the best health services and best education for our kids but I'm allowed to be passionate about having a stadium because that's my business. I think everyone has done everything they could have done for us to get money out of this budget."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
