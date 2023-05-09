The Canberra Times
Private investors keen to form deal with ACT government on Civic precinct idea

Chris Dutton
Melanie Dinjaski
By Chris Dutton, and Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
Private investors are keen to speak to the ACT government about the convention centre and stadium proposal for Civic. Picture supplied
At least two private investors have reached out to the ACT government to flag their interest in the capital's stadium saga and their willingness to commit to a funding partnership for an entertainment precinct in Civic.

