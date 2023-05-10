Glenn Lazarus reckons there are two types of players when it comes to State of Origin: "people who can play it and people who can't".
Simple enough. So, how would Canberra Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh fare? They'd be just fine.
Horsburgh and Young are running out of time to press their claim for State of Origin selection with the series opener in Adelaide on May 31 drawing closer.
Canberra Stadium will become the stage of their interstate audition when the Raiders face a Parramatta pack led by NSW enforcer Junior Paulo on Saturday night.
A State of Origin call-up could see Young and Horsburgh command more cash as the Raiders' fan favourites close in on new deals to stay in Canberra.
Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns thinks Young is tailor-made for State of Origin. Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says he is the kind of bloke you would love to coach.
So as question marks hover over the fitness of Penrith back-rower Liam Martin, Young could emerge as the answer to Brad Fittler's selection headache.
"It's not a coincidence that the Raiders are winning games now when he has turned his form around," Lazarus said.
"He's playing as well as he was last year, and I notice he has been spoken about in Origin circle, and so he should be. He'd handle it pretty well.
"There are a lot of wonderfully talented first grade players out there, but Origin is another level, and I think he would handle it."
On the other side of the border, Queensland quartet Josh Papali'i, Pat Carrigan, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Lindsay Collins are expected to be chosen for game one after featuring in all three matches last year.
Now Horsburgh finds himself in a logjam as a burgeoning group of middle forwards try to catch the eye of Maroons mentor Billy Slater.
Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow, Tom Gilbert, J'maine Hopgood, Christian Welch, Tom Flegler and Moeaki Fotuaika are among the contenders for a spot in Adelaide - but Horsburgh is impossible to write off.
"Ricky and the Raiders saw the potential, he just had to harness it with his emotions on the field," Lazarus said.
"He used to wear his heart on his sleeve but he's a bit more controlled with that now. He has always had potential, it was just a matter of rubbing a few rough edges off him.
"He's probably been our best player all year. He's just very enthusiastic, he seems to be getting around the park pretty well, he's fit, he's keen.
"I'm sure Queensland are looking at him in regards to playing Origin this year, I think he would be well-suited to it.
"He's obviously doing everything right, because he's playing well each week and that's the hardest thing to do in the NRL, be consistent with your performances."
Papali'i has long been a staple for the Maroons but his impact was limited in their series victory last year.
The Queensland veteran played just 81 minutes across all three games and his running metres were limited to 37 and 35 in each of the opening two matches.
But Papali'i is expected to surpass Laurie Daley as the most-capped State of Origin player in Raiders history, with the pair level on 23 games apiece.
"He's getting better each week, it's just because he's getting games under his belt and again, it's another reason why we're winning," Lazarus said.
"When he plays well, the team is going forward and creating opportunities."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
