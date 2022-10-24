The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals optimist AIS Arena will reopen in time for next season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 24 2022 - 8:00am
The Capitals are eager to return to the AIS Arena. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Capitals are holding out hope the AIS Arena will reopen in time for the 2023-24 season after the federal government confirmed there will be funding for the venue in Tuesday's budget.

