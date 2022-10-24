Wallabies veteran Michael Hooper is confident he has grown as a person and a player after stepping away from the team to address mental health struggles.
The 31-year-old has returned to the Australian set up for the first time since departing their tour of Argentina in August.
The move shocked many and the forward revealed it was not easy to put his hand up and ask for help.
Since stepping away, he has worked with sports psychologists while the break also allowed the forward to mentally refresh.
It's a period he admits was not easy, but Hooper said there have been plenty of lessons to take out of the past few months.
"As a younger man, I had viewed asking for help as a bit of a weakness," Hooper said.
"You want to feel like you have it all worked out. I certainly didn't.
"My wife's been amazing through this period, I'm very lucky and grateful for the support she's given me. I'm also lucky I'm in a time where I was quite supported from not only players but also the wider public. We're in a time where that stuff is heard more and more.
"There was also professional help, sports therapists and reading a hell of a lot of books. Going through this period, it's part of life, it's part of being human. I'll look back on this period as a great time in my life, I was lucky to have this support."
Having travelled to Europe with the Wallabies for their five-game spring tour, Hooper is in the frame to return to the Test arena. That could come as early as this weekend when Australia take on Scotland, with the flanker expected to make his comeback via the bench.
The comeback comes without the added pressure of captaining the side, James Slipper to retain that role for the foreseeable future.
Hooper has represented his country in 121 matches throughout a decade-long career that has seen him become one of few pillars of strength during a turbulent time for the sport.
Given his service to Australian rugby, few would begrudge Hooper if he opted to retire but that was not something he considered.
"I want to get back and play rugby and enjoy my time on the field," Hooper said. "Yes those experiences [such as a World Cup] are amazing to be part of, but I'm also realistic. You can get injured a week into a World Cup year and miss it.
"Look at Matt Philip, we're flying out and the guy gets injured on the way out. You have no control over some of these things. I've tried to control a lot of how it would look for myself, which is part of how things led to the situation I was in, trying to put undue control on things.
"The World Cup is certainly a cherry, but it's not why I play. I love competing, I love being part of this team, that's not a forever thing.
"I'd watch the games and there were some things I missed about being in the environment and they were competing. That was the lure to get back and realise my potential in the game."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
