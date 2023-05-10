The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL submits scathing Canberra Stadium assessment to federal inquiry

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have won four in a row and are expecting 18,000 fans this weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Raiders have won four in a row and are expecting 18,000 fans this weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The NRL has weighed into Canberra stadium debate, making a nine-page submission to a federal inquiry into the national capital that says the existing venue "has lost its appeal" for major rugby league content.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.