The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Katy Gallagher, Andrew Barr need to step up in the fight for Canberra stadium funding

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 29 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff have agreed to $305 million in stadium funding. Picture by Phillip Briggs
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff have agreed to $305 million in stadium funding. Picture by Phillip Briggs

Sometimes silence is defeaning. That's certainly true when it comes to the Canberra Stadium debate and one, simple question to Senator Katy Gallagher this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.