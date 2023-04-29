Sometimes silence is defeaning. That's certainly true when it comes to the Canberra Stadium debate and one, simple question to Senator Katy Gallagher this week.
Does Gallagher support federal funding for a new stadium in Canberra? That's all we wanted to know, but we're still waiting for a response a few days later.
It was quite ironic that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared: "the truth is that more should have been done over the last decade" when he announced a two-day spending spree of $305 million for Tasmania's sporting venues.
Here we are in Canberra, using a federal government-owned asset as our major sports venue, waiting for some sort of funding deal after 14 years of on-again, off-again plans.
No federal government of the past 20 years has put significant money into Canberra Stadium. The roof started leaking in one of the corporate suites again a couple of weeks ago.
The change rooms have had ongoing upgrades, but even now the ACT government is rushing to make room for female rugby league players in time for a historic NRLW launch in July.
The government has promised the Raiders the new build will be finished in time for the first home game, but imagine the embarrassment of women's teams getting changed in marquees or at the AIS athletics track.
That's why it was so deflating to hear Gallagher duck and weave when asked about the stadium on ABC Canberra last week. She pointed to other funding projects - a new national security precinct, funding for rundown national institutions and rebuilding the public service - as proof Canberra is being looked after.
But what about the funding for a stadium in Tasmania? Shouldn't Canberra get a slice of that, she was asked.
"I think quite often people say, 'well, that city got this and that means that we have to get that', and what I guess the broader point I'm making is that government makes decisions in a whole range of areas," Gallagher said.
The point Gallagher misses is this: Tasmanian stadium funding is the exact reason why Canberra deserves stadium funding. There was no need to try to dodge the question, and the follow up we sent later that morning.
Gallagher should be ambitious about funding for Canberra. Instead of saying: "we've got these other nice things which are great", how about: "we've got great things and we need more"?
Chief Minister Andrew Barr should be ambitious, too. Instead of settling for cheaper and easier at the AIS, shouldn't he at least ask the question about the most desirable option - a stadium and convention centre precinct in Civic?
Let's not forget his own feasibility report says a stadium on the site of the Civic pool is possible. Hard - definitely. But do-able? You bet.
If we fall short of those things, so be it. But Canberra's politicians - both federal and territory - need to be ambitious for the city or the status quo will continue.
Albanese has shown his hand. He said his decision on Hobart was based on connecting the city to the Derwent River. He only needs to look at the window of his office to see how a stadium in Civic would change Canberra for the better, so why aren't Gallagher and Barr banging on his door and being ambitious?
Senator David Pocock has done the heavy lifting most recently, and although the federal and ACT Labor parties will take credit, the former Wallabies skipper is the one who has been driving the conversation.
It's unfair to lump all of Canberra's sporting infrastructure issues on Gallagher's desk and say: "fix it". She is the Finance Minister and there is understandable pressure to not play favourites with different electorates.
Barr has been speaking to Gallagher, Albanese and Sport Minister Anika Wells about the future of the AIS precinct and a potential funding partnership that would include stadium upgrades.
Who pays for what is unclear. Who would own what is even murkier. Imagine the ACT government paying hundreds of millions to help build a stadium it wouldn't even own.
The reality is it should be Albanese and Gallagher should be knocking on Barr's door asking what Canberra needs and wants after almost no federal investment in a federal-owned stadium for 20 years.
It doesn't work like that in a political sphere, obviously. But Canberra has suffered from severe under investment over the years and while the $500 million plan for the national institutions is fantastic, it's also long overdue. Others who argue money should be redirected to health or education are misguided.
Do we really think Tasmania will miss out on federal health or education funding because the Commonwealth is investing $305 million in the state's stadiums? No.
If the federal government is willing to spend $305 million on stadiums in Tasmania ($65 million in Launceston and $240 million in Hobart) for venues that can only host one winter sport and limited cricket, how about $500 million for a rectangular field for Canberra's men's and women's rugby league, rugby union and soccer teams (pending an A-League Men's licence).
The AFL held Tasmania and the federal government to ransom. It said it wouldn't approve Tasmania's request for a licence to join the competition unless the federal government handed over $240 million for a stadium in Hobart.
The Tasmanian government is chipping in the biggest portion of funding for the $715 million Macquarie Point deal, spending $375 million with another $15 million from the AFL and $85 million from commercial land sales.
But the fact Hobart, a population of about 250,000, is getting a new stadium before Canberra, the capital with more than 450,000 residents, just seems wrong.
Instead, Barr is talking about his preference of redeveloping the AIS site - a Commonwealth-owned precinct - in an ACT-federal funding partnership.
The bottom line is funding for the AIS should be completely separate from any funding for a new stadium in Canberra after 14 years of ideas and different options.
The commission needs funding to produce Olympians. Canberra needs funding for a venue that brings the city out of the dark ages and, as some say, "gives the capital a heartbeat". If they end up living together, great. But they shouldn't be seen as a joint initiative unless absolutely necessary.
Even so, Barr is confident he is close to striking a deal with the federal government about the AIS precinct.
He hopes an agreement will be signed before the ACT budget in June, with plans to upgrade AIS facilities, create housing opportunities and work towards rebuilding Canberra Stadium.
A new stadium on the eastern side of the existing venue has been spoken about, but it would require a variation to the National Capital Plan and there are fears that would delay an already delayed project.
Pocock is setting his heights higher. He's keen for Albanese and Barr to agree to a city deal for major infrastructure, with the convention centre and stadium at the top of the agenda.
Whichever side of the stadium location debate you fall on, the time for Canberra to strike a deal is now. With $3.44 billion going to Brisbane for the Olympic Games and $305 million to Tasmania its stadium vision, Canberra can't afford to be silent.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
