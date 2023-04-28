The Canberra Times
'Reasonability' says Canberra Raider Jack Wighton's contract should be centre of attention

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
The NRL are investigating Jack Wighton's contract with South Sydney, but it's not expected to change anything. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It's highly unlikely the NRL's investigation into South Sydney's Jack Wighton contract is going to come to anything. And it's not going to change anything.

