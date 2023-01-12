The AIS Arena is set for an earlier-than-expected reopening with plans to have Canberra's largest indoor venue up and running before the end of the year.
Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins said he was hopeful required safety work would be completed this year, six months earlier than the expected "early to mid 2024" timeline.
The news will come as a boost to the Canberra Capitals, who snapped a 12-game losing streak this week, with the venue now potentially available for the 2023-24 WNBL season.
Perkins revealed the updated reopening schedule as he watched the Australian Diamonds train at the AIS on Thursday, with another 14 sports to use the ageing facilities this month.
The increased usage by major sports is set to be the trigger point for an AIS revival, with Perkins locked in ongoing discussions about the future of the campus in Canberra and the upgrades required to bring it up to standard.
It is hoped the AIS will be allocated funding in the federal budget to update the on-site accommodation and potentially build state-of-the-art indoor testing and training facilities.
The funding to upgrade the arena has already been locked in, with the federal government committing $15 million to the 43-year-old building after it was closed indefinitely in 2020.
"The conversations are happening at the moment to get all of the procurement underway and we still anticipate that by the end of the year the arena will be open and operating," Perkins said.
"If the ACT decides to do something with another venue, we'll still be able to support and deliver what has always been delivered here, which is a great facility for the community while allowing sports like netball to play if the time is right.
"I'm comfortable at this point we'll be able to get the work done [at the arena by the end of the year] ... the global supply chain ... it's a work in progress, but that's our aim at the moment."
The arena - owned and operated by the sports commission - needs improvements to the fire safety and air-conditioning systems, work on the mechanical and electrical services and upgrades to seating and lighting for a better fan amenity.
The Capitals relocated most of their home games to the National Convention Centre before the AIS Arena was closed after the ACT government funded a new court in the city.
But the Royal Theatre at the convention centre is not big enough to host WNBL finals matches, or elite netball, and the arena's closure left a major gap in Canberra's sporting, concert, event and exhibition industries.
Delta Goodrem was among those who had to move concerts from the arena, while the government had to scrap a deal to play Super Netball games in Canberra and the Capitals considered host finals in Wollongong.
Perkins says improved accommodation and new training and testing facilities are at the top of the list of upgrade priorities for the AIS to ensure the campus plays a significant role in Australia's "golden decade".
He expects more sports to tap into AIS resources in the lead up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria and the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, and hopes to invest in temporary dome structures - similar to some used in Europe - to create weather-proof training venues.
The domes could be built on vacant land closer to Ginninderra Drive and it is hoped better accommodation will make the campus more attractive to all athletes as they seek training improvements.
The sports commission is also continuing discussions with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr about the future of Canberra Stadium and any potential upgrades.
Barr says his stadium revamp preference is to invest in a refurbished Canberra Stadium rather than a new stadium and convention centre precinct on the site of the Civic pool in Civic.
"We had double the athletes last year than we did pre-COVID," Perkins said.
"More and more sports are seeing the value and the success that comes from coming together and being able to work in an environment like this. It's very much our priority to make sure we continue to provide that.
"Being a one-stop shop is our main strong suit. Being able to live here, eat her, get through all your sport performance work.
"We are at that crux moment now for sport in Australia to ensure we get to [the 2026 Commonwealth Games and 2032 Olympic Games] and we're successful.
"We need the facilities, the systems and sustainability. That's what sports are looking for ... we've got nine years to go and really the time it will take us to uplift what we have to get it to world standard would put us in the sweet spot.
"There are a lot of conversations happening at the territory and federal level about facilities ... once we know what's happening, we can get on with delivery."
