Jamal Fogarty is poised for a big season with the Green Machine, but first he wants to kick off the year with the Indigenous All Stars next month.
It's a pre-season fixture that is growing in popularity every year amongst the rugby league-loving community.
It can be risky too, as Jordan Rapana found out last season when his controversial appearance for the Maori All Stars ended in him serving a two-game suspension in the NRL regular season, despite an overhaul of the competition's sanctions system in the aftermath.
Fogarty had just a taste of playing for the Indigenous All Stars in 2021, and it was a memorable experience for the halfback. He wants to be there again when the Indigenous All Stars play the Maori squad on February 11.
"I've only played one All Stars game so far, and I'd love to get another shot at it," the 29-year-old told The Canberra Times.
"To be able to represent our people, our culture and my community and my family, that's something you dream of as a little kid.
"So if I was to get selected I'd love to play and be able to represent our beautiful culture. But if I don't, I'll be at home watching it on TV, just as proud to watch the other boys as I would be to play."
Fogarty has had time to reflect on last season's ups and downs, not least his freak injury before a trial match which saw him unable to make his Raiders debut until mid-year.
Helping guide the Raiders to the finals was a huge achievement from where they started the season, but the bitter sting of their 40-4 semi-final loss still hurts and is driving Fogarty to improve this year.
"We did a great job to make finals, but it was very disappointing to bow out the way that we did," Fogarty said.
"For me it was a year like no other having an injury and missing the first 12 weeks. It was a frustrating start and being new to the club I kind of felt like I let them down.
"But to get back to playing footy with the players that we have was super enjoyable.
"Our goal this year, we've just got to start the season quicker and win more games at the start to give ourselves a better opportunity."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been thrilled with how Fogarty has settled into his new home in Canberra last year, particularly his blossoming relationship with halves partner, Jack Wighton.
Stuart knows how important establishing those solid foundations within a footy team are, and how valuable they can be for performing on the field, and the friendships that last long after players hang up the boots.
"I've still got that close sort of relationship today with Laurie and Steve," Stuart said.
"So many of those combinations and that cohesion you build, they're genuine and you don't lose it.
"Jamal has probably been the one recruit from outside Canberra that has transitioned into the community and into the culture of being a Raider better than any other recruit that I've had.
"He's been enormous. Josh Hodgson, Sia Soliola, Elliott Whitehead were similar, but Jamal's just been remarkable the way his wife and children have bought into Canberra.
"I'm very fond of the relationship Jack and Jamal have built because it's so powerful when you are a seven in the six to have that."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
