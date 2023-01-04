New Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick will scour regional areas in the hope of finding an NRLW "diamond in the rough" as he waits for the green light to start building his squad.
Borthwick will lead a talent-search tour of Wagga, Griffith, Young and Narooma next month, which will invite junior and senior females to put themselves in the frame for an NRLW expansion opportunity.
The Raiders will join the NRLW competition next year, with Borthwick in charge of making sure the Green Machine can compete with established teams in Sydney and Brisbane.
Part of his plan is to raid areas overlooked or rarely used by city-based teams in the hope of creating sustainable pathways for 2023 and beyond.
The Raiders will set up a Katrina Fanning Shield academy to harness the best talent in Canberra's premier women's competition.
Borthwick is working to lure a core group of players to the capital from other NRLW teams, but he will rely on Canberra talent and players from around the region to bolster his squad.
"We want to strengthen the pathways and by having these clinics, there might be someone there that will stand out and we can bring them into our system," Borthwick said.
"That's the perfect scenario - and we can turn them into an NRLW player. It's about us getting out in the regions and finding that potential diamond in the rough that's been sitting there, but hasn't had the opportunity.
"We're looking for that player. The one who can't take the time to drive to Sydney and play in the state league, or is happy to stay in the regional areas. That's the type of player we're looking at, someone who catches our eye a bit."
Borthwick is hoping to have up to 20 players signed, sealed and delivered by mid February. The full squad will be 24 players.
The Raiders are trying to lure Shaylee Bent to the capital in what looms as a package deal with her partner, David Fifita.
Borthwick has coached Bent in junior levels and it's believed the Raiders are edging closer to a deal that could see her join the club as one of its marquee signings.
Mackenzie Wiki, the daughter of former Raiders star Ruben, has also toured the facilities in Canberra and is expected to sign with the club.
The only problem is the NRL has not finalised the CBA for the men and women, and the women are still waiting on a draw to be published.
The delay is limiting the Raiders' ability to recruit the best of the best. Borthwick has spoken to several players, but with no locked-in CBA plan, players have time to reconsider whether they want to move away from Sydney or Brisbane.
The Raiders are confident they will have a strong core group, and the Katrina Fanning Shield academy will give Borthwick another pool of players to pick from.
He has asked each Katrina Fanning Shield club to nominate four players to train in a six-week academy at West Belconnen.
"Some of the girls we find in the region might fit in the academy as well," Borthwick said.
"It would be nice to have the whole CBA come out, I think they're close. Some girls are just holding out and won't make that commitment yet, but we're close to securing a few and I'm confident that once we know the full picture, we'll be getting some signatures."
RAIDERS CLINICS
January 18: Wagga - under 14-16s from 3-4pm, under-17-opens from 5-6pm
January 19: Griffith - under 14-16s from 3-4pm, under-17-opens from 5-6pm
January 20: Young - under 14-16s from 3-4pm, under-17-opens from 5-6pm
January 23: Narooma - under 14-16s from 3-4pm, under-17-opens from 5-6pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
