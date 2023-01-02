The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Nick Kyrgios to assess ankle injury before Adelaide International and Australian Open

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
January 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios is hoping to recover from an ankle injury in time to play at the Adelaide International and Australian Open. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Nick Kyrgios' immediate playing future will be determined in the coming days when Australia's No.1-ranked player returns to Canberra to have his ankle injury assessed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.