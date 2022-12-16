The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

AIS investigates soccer field 'air domes' and accommodation upgrade as Kieren Perkins weighs into Canberra's new stadium debate

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieren Perkins says a redeveloped AIS can boost Australia's chances at the 2032 Olympic Games. Picture Getty Images

Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins says the AIS can be a "world's-best facility" within three to five years, flagging plans for air-dome training fields and major accommodation upgrades to bring the campus to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.