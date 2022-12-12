Former Wallabies great Tim Horan has labelled Noah Lolesio a "flight risk" as concerns grow the ACT Brumbies flyhalf will leave Australian rugby.
Once touted as the Wallabies' No.10 for the next decade, the risk of losing the 22-year-old to cashed up European and Japanese clubs continues to grow.
Australian coach Dave Rennie's use of Lolesio throughout the past year has raised more questions than answers, with the New Zealander refusing to throw his full support behind the youngster.
Rennie has repeatedly turned to experienced hands Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley and even James O'Connor rather than developing the emerging talent into an elite Test player.
Such a move has reduced the risk for the under pressure coach but has come with limited results, Australia winning just five matches this season.
Lolesio started in two of those victories and entered the fray in the Wales Test with the Wallabies trailing 34-13 before leading the side to a stunning come from behind victory. It was a match he was overlooked for the No.10 jumper, with youngster Ben Donaldson starting at flyhalf.
The playmaker's confidence has waned with each selection snub and it has showed in his performances in the international arena.
The free-running, on-field general that was on show for the Brumbies during the Super Rugby season has instead been replaced by a youngster unsure of his place in the Australian team.
Lolesio signed a two-year contract with Rugby Australia in May - the second year a player option in 2024.
That has raised fears the 22-year-old could depart after the World Cup if he does not receive more opportunities to play for the Wallabies.
"I think he's a flight risk if he doesn't get the right opportunities in 2023," Horan said.
"If he does stay, they might come in 2024. You'd say Quade is not going to be around in '24, neither will Bernard.
"Noah will have to be mindful that if he's not the No.1 or No.2 starting flyhalf in '23, I think he'd be the No.1 flyhalf in '24. Then he would get the chance to play the British and Irish Lions (in 2025).
"I'm sure they're communicating what they want him to improve on, but from the outside, the chopping and changing didn't look good."
While they remain confident Lolesio will see out the second year of his contract, the Brumbies recognise the flyhalf is a chance of leaving at the end of 2023.
Among the reasons Lolesio cited for recommitting to the ACT and rejecting a big-money offer from Japan was a desire to work under new Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
It's a trump card few other franchises can offer - Larkham a World Cup winner and one of Australia's greatest flyhalves.
Larkham is keen to mentor the playmaker and help him deliver on his lofty potential.
With the Wallabies in Europe for the first month of the pre-season and on annual leave until mid-January, that process has been delayed but Larkham is eager to discuss the past year and map out a path forward once Lolesio returns to training.
Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher was on the Australian coaching staff for the spring tour and spent the trip closely tracking the youngster's progress.
Having now played 12 Tests, he said it's time Lolesio takes control of his career.
"The key for Noah is to take ownership of where his career's going," Fisher said. "He's a good footballer and he's great in [the Brumbies] environment, I can't wait to have him back but next level up is next level up.
"For a young man to take ownership, to be confident and run the ship at that level is a huge challenge so he's got work to do."
With the risk of Lolesio departing, it's understood the Brumbies are eyeing Bayley Kuenzle for a potential return to Canberra.
Given the contract situation, there is an urgency to act to ensure Lolesio remains committed to Australian rugby. Should he remain, Horan is confident he can be the Wallabies starting No.10 for the next decade.
"For mine, the England series was the making of Noah Lolesio," Horan said. "He played three Test matches in a row and controlled the Tests. Yes they lost, but to have a series like that was good for the Wallabies.
"You want someone like Noah playing 80-90 per cent of Test matches if he's fit. I'm sure they've communicated what areas of his game they want him to improve on. I thought he came a long way for the Brumbies in Super Rugby 2022, not just in his play but in his leadership. He was starting to control games with his voice.
"He's still only very young. I personally think he's the first choice flyhalf and they should stick with him."
