The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tim Horan has raised fears Brumbies and Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio could move to Japan

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio has developed into a leader at the Brumbies. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Former Wallabies great Tim Horan has labelled Noah Lolesio a "flight risk" as concerns grow the ACT Brumbies flyhalf will leave Australian rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.