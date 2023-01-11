The first things that come to Robbie Perkins' mind are the dodgy motels, high school change rooms and the mad dash to the cheapest flight you could find.
That is, of course, once he's done reminiscing on the bunch of minor leaguers, public servants and part-timers with a total payroll of just $47,000 who conquered multi-million dollar teams in Asia.
The Canberra Cavalry will wear two one-off jerseys in this week's must-win series against the Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark.
Friday is a nod to the champions of old, the 2012-13 side that lifted the Claxton Shield before flying to Taiwan and bringing home some extra baggage in the form of an Asia Series trophy. Depending on who you ask, they're still the reigning champions - the 2013 edition was the last tournament of its kind.
Come Saturday, the Cavalry will wear uniforms with a rainbow trim to mark the club's annual pride night.
MORE SPORT
Canberra's first - and to date, their only - ABL title was something of a Cinderella story. The Cavalry had been wooden spooners for two years running, even if the last one was by the barest of margins.
"Obviously the league was very different back then. Things have progressed quite a lot, because at the time we were pretty much in high school change rooms a lot of the time," Perkins said.
"The travel wasn't quite as good as it is now, and the hotels and whatnot. It just brings back a lot of old memories about how far the league has come.
"There obviously wasn't as much funding involved. I remember a few dodgy-looking motels at times, and transiting through three different airports to get to a specific location, just because that was available to us.
"The team we had during that time was pretty special. I don't think it was necessarily one of those things where, on paper, we were better than anyone else. It was just that everyone got along really well, we worked well as a team, and we were tough to take down no matter where we played."
Many hoped it would be the start of a golden era. Though twice they made the league's championship series, the next decade belonged to Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne.
Perkins is desperate to change that.
Two wins from as many starts in Auckland ignited the Cavalry's hopes of a fifth consecutive playoff run as they look to bring the Claxton Shield back to Narrabundah Ballpark.
"This weekend and next weekend are absolutely massive," Perkins said.
And not just for what the Cavalry can achieve on the mound.
Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh has made it clear that Cavalry game days are open to everybody, so when Perkins pulls on a jersey with rainbow piping, he feels like he is doing more than chasing a playoff spot.
"For me personally, I think it can make a pretty significant impact, especially given a pride night can be a bit of a touchy subject for some people," Perkins said.
"To have a team like the Cavalry that supports that lifestyle and community and is willing to put it on a jersey and showcase that, in my mind, it goes a long way."
AUSTRALIAN BASEBALL LEAGUE
Thursday: Canberra Cavalry v Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark, 6.30pm.
Friday: Canberra Cavalry v Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark, 6.30pm
Saturday: Canberra Cavalry v Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark, 6pm
Sunday: Canberra Cavalry v Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark,12pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.