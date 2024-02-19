'Canberra is an awful place': Queensland Premier's spray at national capital

The Queensland Premier has ignited an interstate war, declaring "Canberra is an awful place" and renewing calls to shift the AIS to his state ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.
The bizarre rant comes eight days after the Albanese government turned its back on moving the AIS to Queensland, instead keeping the institute at its Bruce base following an independent review.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr was in the air on a trade mission when Queensland Premier Steven Miles lobbed a cross-border grenade.
ACT government officials have so far resisted the temptation to fire back, while the Australian Sports Commission fell off their chairs when Miles cut loose.
Miles' comments come after talk of shifting the AIS was shut down - and they look even more strange considering the Queensland government sat on their hands for months and didn't bother making a formal submission about moving the institute.
Former AIS chair John Wylie and director Andrew Fraser told News Corp on Monday the "ageing" facility in Canberra should be abandoned and the AIS moved to Queensland before the 2032 Games.
Miles - in a tirade that left plenty of government and sport officials scratching their heads - has said "I hate going to Canberra" and questioned why Queenslanders should need to travel to the AIS campus in Bruce to train.
"I think everything should move from Canberra to Brisbane," Miles said.
"Canberra is an awful place. Who would want to go to Canberra?
"Why would we send our best athletes to Canberra when they could be here in Queensland experiencing the superior weather here, the great lifestyle and, of course, the fantastic economy which means that they can have jobs for those who are still working.
"Queensland does make up the bulk of our Olympics team and our Paralympics teams - Queenslanders outperform all of the other states.
"Whenever I talk to athletes, they would prefer to be training here in Queensland than in Canberra, and I don't blame them - I hate going to Canberra too."
An independent review into the AIS facilities was released to the federal government last Wednesday and found the infrastructure should remain in Canberra but should be revitalised.
Former Australian Sports Commission chief Jim Ferguson is calling for "urgent action to revitalise the AIS which has been left to run down over recent years".
Exactly what the future holds for the site remains to be seen - with question marks still hovering over upgrades, costs, the future of the AIS Arena, and implications for Canberra Stadium - ahead of the May federal budget.
"Keeping the AIS in Canberra will help guide effective investment in sporting facilities to ensure the AIS continues to best support high-performance athletes on the road to Brisbane 2032," Sports Minister Annika Wells said.
Wells said relocating the facility would compromise athlete preparations for the 2032 Olympics.
The Australian Sports Commission - now led by swimming great Kieren Perkins - had highlighted a $1 billion price tag and an additional four-year time frame "at minimum" as debate raged about moving the facility to south-east Queensland.
The commission had considered the $1 billion move or another decentralisation option but preferred staying in Canberra and spending $200 million to upgrade existing facilities in Bruce.
The site is in dire need of upgrades with concerns facilities are not fit for purpose while some of Australia's best athletes are using university-style dorm rooms for accommodation.
Miles appeared to receive rare support from Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli on Monday as he welcomed calls for the relocation of the AIS.
"Queensland is the sporting hub of the nation and anyone who wants to relocate here will be welcomed with open arms," he said.
"And anyone who doesn't have rocks in their head."
