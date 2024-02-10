'The AIS has been left to run down': Push to revitalise Bruce takes flight

The push to revitalise a "run down" AIS and foster a generation of gold medal contenders in Canberra is on with the federal government rejecting a $1 billion plan to move the high performance base to south-east Queensland.
The Albanese government has accepted a recommendation following an independent review to turn its back on moving the AIS to Queensland, instead keeping the institute at its Bruce base on the road to the 2023 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.
Yet Canberrans and the sporting community could be left in the dark as to what happens to the existing site until the May federal budget as calls grow for further investment into an ageing campus.
Former Australian Sports Commission chief Jim Ferguson is calling for "urgent action to revitalise the AIS which has been left to run down over recent years", adamant it takes up to eight years to effectively prepare for the Olympics.
Ferguson stressed work needs to start immediately with an eye on identifying junior and emerging athletes most likely to represent Australia at the 2032 Games.
"This puts at rest a period of uncertainty for Australian sport and will be positive in terms of our success in sport both domestically and internationally," Ferguson said.
But exactly what the future holds for the site remains to be seen - with question marks still hovering over upgrades, costs, the future of the AIS Arena, and implications for Canberra Stadium - with little detail provided in line with Saturday's announcement.
The Australian Sports Commission - now led by swimming great Kieren Perkins - had highlighted a $1 billion price tag and an additional four-year time frame "at minimum" as debate raged about moving the facility to south-east Queensland.
The commission had considered the $1 billion move or another decentralisation option but preferred staying in Canberra and spending $200 million to upgrade existing facilities in Bruce.
The site is in dire need of upgrades with concerns facilities are not fit for purpose while some of Australia's best athletes are using university-style dorm rooms for accommodation.
Perkins says work has already begun on a new altitude room within the Bruce site's accommodation wing.
"The AIS has been the home of sport in Australia for over 42 years and our campus continues to be critical to the success of our athletes as we build towards Brisbane 2032 and beyond," Perkins said.
"In the lead up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games the AIS is busier than ever having hosted more than 830 athletes from 17 sports last month alone, as well as welcoming thousands of visitors on site to tour our facilities.
"We wish to thank Erin Flaherty and Robyn Smith OAM who led the review of our AIS infrastructure in such a professional and diligent manner.
"Separately, the ASC is currently undertaking a number of essential facilities upgrades across the campus, including refurbishment and safety works to the AIS Arena and the construction of a new altitude house within the Residence of Champions accommodation building where teams of athletes can sleep and relax at altitude while training at sea level.
"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Australian government to ensure we can best support athletes and the sport sector with world leading facilities for years to come."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr had campaigned against a move, warning Albanese last November a decentralisation attempt could suffer the same fate as another move described as pork-barrelling.
Backing Barr's push to keep the institute in Canberra were the likes of independent ACT senator David Pocock, former Australian Olympics boss John Coates, and federal Canberra MPs Andrew Leigh, Alicia Payne and David Smith, who said keeping the AIS in Canberra is "common sense".
"There's no better place for the AIS than the national capital," Leigh said.
"As a sports tragic and a proud Canberra representative, I've worked hard with my colleagues for this outcome. Canberrans will be pleased, but the biggest winners are Australian sports, who will benefit from an AIS that stays in its perfect location.
"I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that the AIS plays an even stronger role in nurturing sporting excellence in the decades ahead."
