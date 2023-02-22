Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has announced the establishment of a new service for families who have relatives affected by drug use.
There will be a 12-month pilot of the program, which will include face-to-face, online education and support for families.
The government has provided $220,000 for the program.
The service will be administered by Family Drug Support, an organisation which supports families of people who use substances.
The chief executive of the organisation Tony Trimingham said Family Drug Support receives about 400 calls a year from the ACT to its national support line.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
"This announcement is so welcome and will enable us to establish a team in the ACT to deliver our services directly to families affected by alcohol and other drugs," he said.
"We will be able to reach more with this funding."
Ms Stephen-Smith said the government had received feedback that a dedicated service was needed to provide support to families of people affected by drugs.
"The use of alcohol and other drugs not only impacts an individual but their family, friends and carers," she said.
"We heard from the community that a dedicated service was needed to provide more support to those who are impacted by a loved one's drug usage."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.