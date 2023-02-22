The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Health Services defends survey results that are not 'statistically valid'

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, top, and Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer, bottom, have been promoting the results of a recent workplace culture survey. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, Dion Georgopoulos

Canberra Health Services has been spruiking workplace culture improvements based on survey results that, by its own admission in an internal memo, are not statistically valid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.