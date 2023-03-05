Regions around the ACT including Queanbeyan and Goulburn will move to a total fire ban on Monday.
The ban will extend up into areas such as the Yass Valley, the Upper Lachlan, Cowra, Blayney, and Bathurst.
However, the ACT's current fire danger will remain at moderate with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees expected during a partly cloudy day, and a 20 per cent change of showers in the morning.
The NSW bans arrive as the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services released its seasonal autumn outlook which has suggested a change to much drier conditions than in the previous years.
It says that from now until May this year, much of the country is likely to see below average rainfall and normal to above-normal temperatures.
But areas such as the ACT will show below-normal fire potential "due to increased fuel moisture from good rainfall received over spring and summer, and in regions recovering from the 2019-20 fires".
"However, these areas are accumulating regrowth quickly following favourable growing conditions," the report said.
AFAC's director of national projects and innovation Dr Simon Heemstra said consecutive La Nina events have now passed.
"We are seeing a shift in the climate drivers influencing Australia, which means our hazard risks are shifting too," he said.
While the ACT appears to be relatively well protected from bushfire risks in the months ahead because of its high soil moisture levels, all around the territory, the risks - particularly of grassfires - are going up.
"Some areas of NSW are expected to see continued above normal fire potential this autumn, due to dry (cured) grass, elevated grass fuel loads and a forecast outlook for below-normal rainfall," the report said.
"Even under cooler conditions, on dry windy days these areas could potentially support intense and fast-spreading grass fires."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
