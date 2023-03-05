The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fast-curing grasses are raising the autumn fire risk levels all around us

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional crews will be placed on alerts as a total fire ban extend around the ACT. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos.

Regions around the ACT including Queanbeyan and Goulburn will move to a total fire ban on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.