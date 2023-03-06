The Albanese government's expansion of paid parental leave has passed the Senate, after a failed attempt to exempt small businesses from the burden of the measure's administration.
The Paid Parental Leave Amendment Bill combines Parental Leave Pay and Dad and Partner Pay from July 1 into one payment. It increases paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 20 weeks.
ACT senator David Pocock, a PPL supporter, proposed that businesses with fewer than 50 workers have the option of paying the Commonwealth the leave directly or to have Services Australia pay it, pointing to small businesses being increasingly run by women who are "having to shoulder" this red tape burden.
After debating his proposal, he declined to move it as he was still negotiating with the government.
In a twist, Liberal senator Anne Ruston leapt to her feet to move Senator Pocock's red tape reduction proposal. It failed 34 votes to 29, and the Paid Parental Leave Amendment Bill passed the Senate without amendment.
The independent senator said on Monday that "so much" more needs to be done to accelerate and modernise the current tax-payer funded entitlement to "help close the participation gap and by extension, the pay gap". He also wants to increase the participation of fathers.
He also described the government bill as a "first step", noting paid parental leave is not a replacement wage, but a minimum wage payment.
He said more needs to be done to increase the participation of fathers, citing 80 per cent of all paid parental leave being claimed by women. Senator Pocock also said it was a shame that the "use it or lose it" two weeks is not being expanded.
The Greens also failed to amend the paid parental leave changes, including to make it available for post graduate work and to add the superannuation guarantee, to reduce the super gap between men and women.
The Albanese government is expected to introduce legislation in the second half of the year to expand the scheme to 26 weeks by 2026.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
