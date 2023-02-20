The Canberra Times
ACT still has its full water recovery target ahead to meet its June 2024 deadline

By Michelle Slater
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:24pm, first published February 20 2023 - 4:22pm
The ACT has not returned a single drop of water under Murray Darling Basin Plan water recovery projects but the ACT government said it is on track to meet its June 2024 deadline.

