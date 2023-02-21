The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Hopefully we can inspire others': Shane Rattenbury shares ACT's climate vision on Antarctica voyage

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Rattenbury in Antarctica, part of an invitation-only expedition calling for action on climate change. Picture supplied

The ACT's Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister and Greens leader has joined an expedition to Antarctica, which includes more than 100 experts and leaders focused on documenting the effects of climate change and alerting the planet to the need for faster action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.