The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

David Pocock calls for inquiry into impacts of brumbies, deer and pigs in alpine parks

MS
By Michelle Slater
February 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock, pictured during his playing days, is moving for a Senate inquiry into controlling feral horses in alpine parks. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong and Finbar O'Mallon

Independent ACT senator David Pocock has moved to establish a Senate inquiry into the contentious issue of feral horses and other hard-hoofed invasive species in Australian alpine national parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.