The Australia Institute poll finds ACT voter opposition to 100 per cent carbon offsets in safeguard climate laws

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
March 8 2023 - 10:30pm
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A new poll of ACT voters has found majority opposition (82 per cent) to Labor's plans for the unlimited use of carbon offsets to rein in greenhouse gas polluting projects, while pointedly backing attempts in the Senate to "improve" legislation if possible.

